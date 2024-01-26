StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of USDP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
