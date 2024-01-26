StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of USDP opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

