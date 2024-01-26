Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

