Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 1,159,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,375. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

