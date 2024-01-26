Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $1,302,219. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

