Substratum Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $82.72 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017442 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,984.67 or 1.00186806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00207249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00020488 USD and is down -43.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

