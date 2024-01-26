Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%.
Summit Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 4,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.
Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMMF
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Financial Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.