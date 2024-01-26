Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 4,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

