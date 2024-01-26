Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

