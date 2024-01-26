Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.62.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock remained flat at C$69.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a market cap of C$40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$60.01 and a 1 year high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.