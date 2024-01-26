SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $2.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SPWR opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in SunPower by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SunPower by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

