SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.70.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 81.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.