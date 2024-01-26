SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SPCB stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
