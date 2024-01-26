Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Column Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surrozen by 63.8% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 9,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Surrozen will post -20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

