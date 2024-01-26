sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $58.10 million and $2.76 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 58,216,858 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

