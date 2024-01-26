Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,666. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

