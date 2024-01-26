Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. 7,915,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,619,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

