Syon Capital LLC Invests $257,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 5,936,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

