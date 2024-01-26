Syon Capital LLC Invests $315,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.17 and a one year high of $171.36.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

