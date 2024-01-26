Syon Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. 3,252,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

