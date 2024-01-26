Syon Capital LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 1,233,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,276. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

