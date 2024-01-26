Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.07. 1,329,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $267.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

