Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

CL traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 8,668,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.