Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $75.11. 1,732,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.