Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,764 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $175.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

