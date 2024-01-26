Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,828 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $206.78. 1,691,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

