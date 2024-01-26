Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,591 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,876 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of STM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. 7,932,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

