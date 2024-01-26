Syon Capital LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,947. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

