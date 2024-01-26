Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.37.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $234.26. 3,665,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.