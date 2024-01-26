Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.03. 1,633,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.