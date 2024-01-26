TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,473,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 5,894,885 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

