Tamer I. Khayal Sells 2,330 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,645. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

