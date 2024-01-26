Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,845. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

