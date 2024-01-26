Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of TMHC opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

