TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Michael Urban Sells 4,355 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $521,700.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $105.40. 58,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

