Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.52

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.52 and last traded at $203.51, with a volume of 1094977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.86.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. United Bank raised its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 32,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,325,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 453,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

