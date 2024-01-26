Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.350-20.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDY stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $421.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,178. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.