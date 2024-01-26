TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. UBS Group dropped their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.77.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
