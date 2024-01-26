Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $35,719.56 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teradyne Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TER stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after buying an additional 339,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after buying an additional 437,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

