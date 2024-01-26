Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $105.26 and last traded at $105.40. Approximately 782,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,572,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Specifically, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.