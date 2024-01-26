TerraClassicUSD Trading 6% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $229.58 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001474 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,003,616 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,708,430 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

