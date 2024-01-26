Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $164.09. 8,800,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,051 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

