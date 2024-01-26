Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

