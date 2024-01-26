Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Trimmed by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Textron by 130.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Textron by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $10,241,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.72. 735,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,105. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.