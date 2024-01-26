Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

TXT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. 116,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,121. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

