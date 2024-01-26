TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.10.

TFI International stock opened at $134.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

