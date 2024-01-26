TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 2.33.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.