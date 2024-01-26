The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,946 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $34,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.37. 1,034,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.