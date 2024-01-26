The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 42,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after acquiring an additional 186,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FBMS

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.