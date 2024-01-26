The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $37.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Sagimet Biosciences stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 6,489,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,630. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $23,517,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,498,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

