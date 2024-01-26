The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

WW traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 2,902,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,231. The firm has a market cap of $344.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. WW International has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

