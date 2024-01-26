The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $6.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.78% from the stock’s previous close.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

STEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 2,258,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Stem has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stem will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

