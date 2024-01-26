The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.96. 624,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

